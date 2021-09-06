Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Air Lease worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.59 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

