Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AIR traded down €2.30 ($2.71) on Monday, hitting €114.48 ($134.68). 896,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.45. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

