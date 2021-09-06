Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 910,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,486. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

