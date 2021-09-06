Aleph.im Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $1.18 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00145316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.42 or 0.00789807 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

