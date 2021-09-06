Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.21. 715,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,970,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

