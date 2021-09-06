ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $5,115.73 and $2.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00150696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00774781 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

