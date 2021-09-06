Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 20,134 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after buying an additional 511,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 299.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 427,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 254,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SATS opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

