Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $276,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

