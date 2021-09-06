Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of ADTRAN worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN opened at $20.55 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $997.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

