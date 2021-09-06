Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.30 Million in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

