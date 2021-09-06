Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $6.25 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

