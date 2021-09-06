Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 188,900 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.16 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

