Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 68,365 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.