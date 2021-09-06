AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $290,539.94 and $609.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

