Alpha Impact One Day Volume Tops $8,186.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $8,186.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

