Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

