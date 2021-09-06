Alpha Quark Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.82 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00009780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $86.13 million and $78.82 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.