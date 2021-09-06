Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,427.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.