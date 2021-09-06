Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,388.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

