Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,037 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $115,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.
NKE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
