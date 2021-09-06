Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,388.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.