Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.11 ($56.60).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €34.62 ($40.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.18 and a 200 day moving average of €41.61.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.