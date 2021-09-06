Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

