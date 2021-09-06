Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

