American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

