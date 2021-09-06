American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,178 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Guardant Health worth $29,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $131.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

