American Century Companies Inc. Buys 57,577 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

