American Century Companies Inc. Buys 830,696 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3,132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dropbox worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

