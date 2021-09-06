American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.39 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,305 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $216.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

