American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Brinker International worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

