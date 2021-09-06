American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.30 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Kimco Realty worth $30,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

