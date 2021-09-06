American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,055 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 134,184 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

