American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

AEO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,120. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

