American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

