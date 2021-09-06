American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 271.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 52,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

