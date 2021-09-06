AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $8,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.14. 549,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

