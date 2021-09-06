Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA opened at $162.16 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

