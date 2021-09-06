Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.