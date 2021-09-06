Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $61.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,319.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

