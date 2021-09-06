Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 21,223 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $26.22 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.