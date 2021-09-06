AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 31,782 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

