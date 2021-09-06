Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.37 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.