Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

