Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Capitalization Achieves $152.47 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.45 or 0.00035804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $152.47 million and $26.87 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,169 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

