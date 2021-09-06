AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 550 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

