AMS Capital Ltda Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

