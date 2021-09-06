AMS Capital Ltda Sells 1,625 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,388.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

