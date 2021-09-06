Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($4.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.03). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($16.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in argenx by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.58. 85,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,365. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.86 and a 200 day moving average of $300.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

