Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.62 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $547.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

