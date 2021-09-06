Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.64 million and the highest is $62.20 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

RC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

